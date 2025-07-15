Fortis Healthcare stocks surge in morning trade

Fortis isn't just bouncing back—it's growing fast. For March 2025, revenue hit ₹2,007 crore and net profit reached ₹183 crore. Over the past four years, annual revenue nearly doubled and profits turned positive after a loss in 2021. With low debt and rising earnings per share, Fortis looks financially solid.

Dividend announcement boosts investor sentiment

Fortis announced a ₹1 per share dividend for each of the last three years, with details out just yesterday.

Even though market vibes were neutral recently, this combo of steady results and regular dividends is giving investors reasons to feel upbeat about what's next.