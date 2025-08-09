Blue Star trims FY26 growth forecast to 10%

EBITDA slipped 16%. The main culprit? A big dip in home cooling sales. On the bright side, their B2B projects and commercial AC segment grew by a strong 36%, helping cushion the blow.

Blue Star is banking on festive season demand

Blue Star is banking on festive season demand and new energy rules kicking in next January to boost sales in the second half of FY26.

With a current room AC market share of about 14%, they're aiming for 15% by year-end—staying optimistic despite early setbacks.