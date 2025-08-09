Next Article
Blue Star trims FY26 growth forecast to 10%
Blue Star just lowered its FY26 revenue growth target from 20% to 10%, pointing to weak demand for air conditioners after unexpected rains and an early monsoon.
Still, the company managed a small 4% revenue bump in Q1, pulling in ₹2,982 crore.
EBITDA slipped 16%
EBITDA slipped 16%. The main culprit? A big dip in home cooling sales.
On the bright side, their B2B projects and commercial AC segment grew by a strong 36%, helping cushion the blow.
Blue Star is banking on festive season demand
Blue Star is banking on festive season demand and new energy rules kicking in next January to boost sales in the second half of FY26.
With a current room AC market share of about 14%, they're aiming for 15% by year-end—staying optimistic despite early setbacks.