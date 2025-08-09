Yatra Online's revenue doubles to ₹210 crore, hits record high

Total income hits ₹215 crore, profits jump 4 times

Total income hit ₹215 crore and profits jumped four times to ₹16 crore, showing Yatra's business is on solid ground.

Even with higher spending and a slight dip from last quarter, they kept profits healthy with an EBITDA of ₹28 crore.

Yatra's stock was at ₹95.61, valuing the company at around ₹1,500 crore.