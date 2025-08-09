Next Article
Yatra Online's revenue doubles to ₹210 crore, hits record high
Yatra Online just had a standout quarter—its revenue doubled to ₹210 crore compared to last year, thanks mainly to booming hotel bookings and travel packages.
Air ticket sales also chipped in, making it a strong start for the year.
Total income hits ₹215 crore, profits jump 4 times
Total income hit ₹215 crore and profits jumped four times to ₹16 crore, showing Yatra's business is on solid ground.
Even with higher spending and a slight dip from last quarter, they kept profits healthy with an EBITDA of ₹28 crore.
Yatra's stock was at ₹95.61, valuing the company at around ₹1,500 crore.