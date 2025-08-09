US tariffs on transshipped goods create confusion Business Aug 09, 2025

The US will hit transshipped goods with a hefty 40% tariff to stop Chinese products from sneaking in through other countries.

The catch? Transshipment is already illegal, leaving importers scratching their heads.

Stephen Lamar from the American Apparel and Footwear Association summed it up: there's real confusion about why new tariffs are being added to an already banned practice.