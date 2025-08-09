Naukri.com parent reports 32% jump in net profit

Info Edge , the parent company of popular job portal Naukri.com, has reported a whopping 32% jump in net profit for the quarter ending June 30. The company's net profit for the period stood at ₹342.8 crore, compared to ₹258.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was largely driven by revenue increases in both recruitment and non-recruitment sectors.

Financial growth Total income up, but expenses also increase Info Edge's total income for the quarter also saw a significant jump, rising to ₹1,004 crore from ₹827 crore in the same period last year. However, expenses also increased during this period. They rose to ₹563.8 crore from ₹484.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses and advertising costs surged 11.7% and 26.8%, respectively, during this period compared to the previous fiscal year quarter.

Business performance Slowdown in core recruitment business Despite the overall growth, Info Edge's core recruitment business saw a slowdown. Billings from this segment grew 9% YoY to ₹470 crore, down from an 18.4% jump in the previous quarter. Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Oberoi attributed this slowdown to macroeconomic challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties and sector-specific demand softness affecting companies' investment decisions.

Portfolio performance Strong growth in non-recruitment portfolio Unlike the recruitment business, Info Edge's non-recruitment portfolio has shown strong growth. This segment, which includes real estate listing platform 99acres, matrimony service Jeevansathi, and education portal Shiksha, recorded a combined billing growth of 17.6% during the quarter. Oberoi said that despite the recent moderation in recruitment billings, they remain cautiously optimistic about growth momentum in upcoming quarters.