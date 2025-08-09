NVIDIA can now sell AI chips to China

NVIDIA's revenue and CEO's meeting with Trump

The H20 chip is a huge moneymaker for NVIDIA, bringing in $4.6 billion in the first quarter, with China making up over 12% of those sales.

While this move helps NVIDIA regain some ground, other advanced AI chips are still off-limits for export.

With CEO Jensen Huang even meeting Donald Trump recently, it's clear NVIDIA's working hard to keep its spot in the global tech race despite ongoing US-China tensions.