NVIDIA can now sell AI chips to China
NVIDIA just got approval from the US government to start exporting its H20 chips to China, reversing a ban that had been in place since April.
This is a big deal for NVIDIA—losing access to China had put billions in sales at risk and made the company pretty vocal about the impact.
NVIDIA's revenue and CEO's meeting with Trump
The H20 chip is a huge moneymaker for NVIDIA, bringing in $4.6 billion in the first quarter, with China making up over 12% of those sales.
While this move helps NVIDIA regain some ground, other advanced AI chips are still off-limits for export.
With CEO Jensen Huang even meeting Donald Trump recently, it's clear NVIDIA's working hard to keep its spot in the global tech race despite ongoing US-China tensions.