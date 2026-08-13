Bluehill. VC closes ₹400cr fund to back defense and semiconductor startups
Bluehill.VC just closed its first fund at ₹400 crore, aiming to boost early-stage startups in defense, space, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.
Announced today, the fund has support from SIDBI, the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments, plus investors from India and the Middle East.
Bluehill.VC will invest $1 million-$2 million per startup
Bluehill. VC plans to put $1 million to $2 million into each of 15 to 16 startups building cutting-edge tech.
They've already invested more than ₹100 crore in seven companies like EtheralX (reusable space launch systems) and Zebu Intelligent Systems (counter-drone tech). Another ₹80 crore will be deployed soon.
The firm's "invest-and-build" approach means they're not just funding; they're helping founders grow their ideas into globally competitive businesses.