BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle reports 45% festive business jump
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle just reported a huge 45% jump in business during the festive season from October 1 to November 8, 2026.
This surge came mostly thanks to shoppers celebrating Dhanteras and Diwali, with more people buying jewelry even though individual spending stayed about the same as last year.
Design-led affordable jewelry drove BlueStone sales
A big part of this growth was driven by demand for everyday jewelry and affordable options.
Founder and Chief Executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha shared that their design-focused approach is connecting with shoppers who want stylish looks without breaking the bank, saying, "More consumers are choosing BlueStone this festive season, reflecting the strength of our design-led proposition and our ability to offer differentiated jewelry across a wide range of price points."