BlueStone shares fall over 8.39% despite Q1 14 cr profit
Business
BlueStone Jewellery's stock took a sharp over 8.39% tumble on Wednesday, hitting its lowest point this year, even though the overall market was doing well.
Tons of shares changed hands as investors grabbed profits, opening at ₹941.65.
BlueStone Q1 FY27 sales jump 49%
Here's the twist: BlueStone actually had a great Q1 FY2027.
The company flipped last year's loss into a ₹14 crore profit, with retail sales jumping 49% and revenue reaching ₹733 crore thanks to more products and steady demand.
Even with higher gold duties, same-store sales grew by 39%, and margins improved, building on their first full year of reported profitability in FY26.