Bluevine targets Indian firms setting up US entities and accounts

Bluevine, a U.S.-based digital banking platform, is now focusing on Indian companies looking to set up shop in America.

Since opening a US bank account is necessary for newcomers, Bluevine sees this as a big opportunity.

"The owners, operators and entrepreneurs who generate revenue in the US, if they have a US entity, by definition, need to open a US bank account, which represents an opportunity for us," says Aditya Narula, who heads their India and global lending teams.