Bluevine targets Indian firms setting up US entities and accounts
Bluevine, a U.S.-based digital banking platform, is now focusing on Indian companies looking to set up shop in America.
Since opening a US bank account is necessary for newcomers, Bluevine sees this as a big opportunity.
"The owners, operators and entrepreneurs who generate revenue in the US, if they have a US entity, by definition, need to open a US bank account, which represents an opportunity for us," says Aditya Narula, who heads their India and global lending teams.
Bluevine has Bengaluru team, VC partnerships
Bluevine already has a support team in Bengaluru and considers India one of its top international markets.
They're teaming up with VCs and startup accelerators to make things smoother for new arrivals, especially tech startups.
Perks include up to 3% interest on business accounts and options to invest in US Treasuries. Plus, credit cards and lending products made just for Indian founders are coming by mid-2027.