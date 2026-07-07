Blurgs AI raises $2.2 million to expand maritime tech beyond defense
Business
Blurgs AI, started by IIT Madras graduates Roshan Raj Mohanty and Avinash Kori, has landed $2.2 million in its first big funding round.
With backing from Pravega Ventures, Shastra VC, and a couple of well-known angel investors, the team plans to take its tech beyond defense: think ports, shipyards, fisheries, and more.
Blurgs AI hiring amid profitable expansion
Already working with the Indian Navy and ports in India and abroad, such as Dubai and Indonesia, Blurgs AI is all about making maritime operations smarter with real-time data and compliance tools.
The company is also looking to nearly double its 40-person team as it expands into new regions such as West Asia and Southeast Asia, all while staying profitable for the last five years.