BMA to cut up to 200 jobs despite record membership
Business
The British Medical Association (BMA) is set to cut up to 200 jobs in England, even though its membership just hit a record 200,000.
The reason? Ongoing financial struggles: the BMA has been relying on big subsidies from the British Medical Journal for years just to break even.
GMB union alleges HR breaches
These layoffs come right after junior doctors secured a hard-fought pay rise following months of NHS strikes.
Many staff feel let down, calling the move hypocritical and unfair.
The GMB union says the restructuring process has broken HR rules and silenced concerns, with a whopping 91% backing a no-confidence vote against the CEO.
While the BMA says most cuts will be voluntary, tensions are still running high.