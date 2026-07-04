BMA to cut up to 200 jobs despite record membership

GMB union alleges HR breaches

These layoffs come right after junior doctors secured a hard-fought pay rise following months of NHS strikes.

Many staff feel let down, calling the move hypocritical and unfair.

The GMB union says the restructuring process has broken HR rules and silenced concerns, with a whopping 91% backing a no-confidence vote against the CEO.

While the BMA says most cuts will be voluntary, tensions are still running high.