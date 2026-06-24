BMS opens Mumbai Global Capability Centre to accelerate AI projects

BMS Mumbai center strengthens India footprint

The Mumbai GCC is a big step for BMS to ramp up AI in its operations. EY helped shape the center so it can be a go-to place for expertise.

Group CEO Nick Cook shared that this move will help BMS serve clients better and stay ahead of competitors.

Plus, it strengthens BMS's footprint in India alongside its Berns Brett India partnership, part of their plan for steady growth across markets.