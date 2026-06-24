BMS opens Mumbai Global Capability Centre to accelerate AI projects
Business
BMS, a global insurance and reinsurance broker, just opened its Global Capability Centre in Mumbai. This new spot is all about pushing data, analytics, and AI projects forward.
Led by Nipun Mapara and Sanjeev Poojari, the center plans to connect smoothly with BMS teams worldwide for fresh ideas in broking, tech, and client services.
BMS Mumbai center strengthens India footprint
The Mumbai GCC is a big step for BMS to ramp up AI in its operations. EY helped shape the center so it can be a go-to place for expertise.
Group CEO Nick Cook shared that this move will help BMS serve clients better and stay ahead of competitors.
Plus, it strengthens BMS's footprint in India alongside its Berns Brett India partnership, part of their plan for steady growth across markets.