BMW opens exit portal letting 50,000 see up to $730,000
BMW just rolled out a voluntary exit program, letting employees walk away with severance packages as high as $730,000.
Launched in mid-October 2026, the offer drew huge interest: BMW has given roughly 50,000 employees access to a portal where each worker can see an individualized severance number before applications were paused.
The company is aiming to trim around 8,000 jobs by the end of 2027.
BMW program ends October 31 2027
The biggest payouts go to longtime staff with higher salaries; how much you get depends on your salary, age, and years at BMW.
If you're at least 55 by October 31, 2027, you can access retirement benefits too.
The program wraps up October 31, 2027, and offers lump sums or retirement contributions.
BMW is pursuing workforce reductions of roughly 8,000 positions by the end of 2027, with similar voluntary-exit moves noted at rival automakers.