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Home / News / Business News / BMW to cut 8,000 jobs by end of 2027
BMW to cut 8,000 jobs by end of 2027
BMW's workforce reduction will be completed by 2027

BMW to cut 8,000 jobs by end of 2027

By Mudit Dube
Jul 29, 2026
01:58 pm
What's the story

BMW has announced plans to offer voluntary redundancy to nearly half of its German workforce. The move is part of a larger strategy to cut around 8,000 jobs by the end of 2027. The company employs some 154,000 people worldwide, and the offer will be open only for desk-based employees in Germany. Production line workers are not affected by these cuts.

Implementation timeline

Negotiations with works council

The job offers will be rolled out from October, impacting some 40,000 of BMW's nearly 85,000 permanent employees in Germany.

The decision comes after about six weeks of negotiations between the board and BMW's works council.

Despite this major restructuring plan, the company has managed to maintain its electric vehicle sales growth while avoiding expensive strategy changes.

Financial hurdles

BMW's profit warning

Last month, BMW issued a surprising profit warning, indicating that its business in China was worse than expected. The company faces fierce competition and a sluggish economy in the region.

Last year, vehicle deliveries in China were already at their lowest since 2017 and fell by 30% year-on-year in the second quarter.

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