BMW to cut about 20% of senior managers by mid-2027
Business
BMW is planning to cut about 20% of its senior management roles by mid-2027, with around 100 top positions set to go.
The company says artificial intelligence will help streamline this process and make management more efficient.
This move follows earlier job cuts and comes as BMW looks for ways to stay profitable in a tough global market.
CEO Milan Nedeljkovic shifts BMW lineup
Most of these cuts will hit BMW's Munich, as the company faces financial pressure and aims for an 8% to 10% profit margin by 2030.
CEO Milan Nedeljkovic is also leading a shift in BMW's lineup: some models like the 2-Series Active Tourer are being dropped, while more models positioned between BMW and Rolls-Royce brands are planned to better match what customers want, especially in China and the US.