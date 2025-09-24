BMW Ventures's IPO: Just 11% shares bought on Day 1 Business Sep 24, 2025

BMW Ventures Ltd kicked off its IPO this week, but only 11% of shares were snapped up on Day 1.

Priced between ₹94-99 per share, the offer is open until September 26.

Out of over two crore shares on offer, just about 25 lakh got bids so far.