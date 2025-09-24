Next Article
BMW Ventures's IPO: Just 11% shares bought on Day 1
Business
BMW Ventures Ltd kicked off its IPO this week, but only 11% of shares were snapped up on Day 1.
Priced between ₹94-99 per share, the offer is open until September 26.
Out of over two crore shares on offer, just about 25 lakh got bids so far.
What do the different investor categories show?
Institutional investors (think big banks and funds) actually oversubscribed their portion.
Retail investors and others were much more cautious, with only 13% and 2% subscription rates respectively.
The IPO is being managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors.