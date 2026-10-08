BNY invests $1 million in Shakti Alliance with Cummins College
Business
BNY is joining forces with Cummins College of Engineering for Women, investing $1 million to help students dive into real-world AI and machine learning projects.
The new Shakti Alliance is all about giving students hands-on experience and connecting classroom learning with what's actually happening in the tech industry.
BNY collaboration targets 50,000 engineering students
Through the alliance, students will work side by side with BNY engineers on projects and research, while faculty get to collaborate on AI, security operations, and modern engineering practices.
With plans to reach around 50,000 engineering students, BNY hopes this will equip students and faculty with the skills and industry perspectives needed in an increasingly AI-driven world.