Next Article
boAt bounces back with ₹60 crore profit in FY25
Business
After two years of losses, boAt is back in the green with a ₹60 crore net profit for FY25.
Just last year, they were ₹79.7 crore in the red, and even deeper at ₹129.5 crore the year before.
The company credits this comeback to leading their category, rolling out fresh products, and keeping costs tight.
boAt's revenue, product launches, and expansion
boAt pulled in a solid ₹3,097.8 crore in revenue this year and launched over 100 new products—pretty impressive for one financial year.
They're not just sticking to audio gear either; boAt is expanding into wearables and growing its presence overseas, especially across GCC countries.
Plus, they've got big plans ahead, having received regulatory approval in late August to float a public issue reportedly aiming to raise ₹2,000 crore.