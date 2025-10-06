boAt bounces back with ₹60 crore profit in FY25 Business Oct 06, 2025

After two years of losses, boAt is back in the green with a ₹60 crore net profit for FY25.

Just last year, they were ₹79.7 crore in the red, and even deeper at ₹129.5 crore the year before.

The company credits this comeback to leading their category, rolling out fresh products, and keeping costs tight.