Iger has joined Thrive Capital as an advisor

Bob Iger rejoins VC firm Thrive after Disney exit

By Akash Pandey 11:44 am Apr 24, 202611:44 am

What's the story

Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney, is rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor. The move comes just a month after his departure from the media conglomerate he led for nearly 20 years. Iger had previously served a two-month term as a venture partner at Thrive in late 2022 but left when asked by the Disney board to return to his position after his first exit in 2020.