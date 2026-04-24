Bob Iger rejoins VC firm Thrive after Disney exit
What's the story
Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney, is rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor. The move comes just a month after his departure from the media conglomerate he led for nearly 20 years. Iger had previously served a two-month term as a venture partner at Thrive in late 2022 but left when asked by the Disney board to return to his position after his first exit in 2020.
Warm welcome
Thrive's founder welcomes Iger's return
Josh Kushner, the founder of Thrive Capital, welcomed Iger's return on X. "Bob leads with boldness and conviction because he knows what he is building and why," Kushner said. He added that Iger is rejoining Thrive at a time when such leadership is most needed. Though Iger already has a stake in the firm, his advisory role won't likely be full-time.
Firm profile
Thrive Capital's investment portfolio
Thrive Capital manages over $50 billion in assets, according to PitchBook. In February, the firm announced it had raised $10 billion in capital commitments for its 10th fund, the largest in its 17-year history. The firm has major investments in OpenAI, Stripe, and SpaceX. It also holds a 7% stake in Cursor, which could be sold to SpaceX for about $4.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.