Bodhi Tree Multimedia's revenue jumps 131% in Q3 FY26
Bodhi Tree Multimedia just posted a massive 131% jump in revenue for Q3 FY26, pulling in ₹39.02 crore versus ₹16.87 crore last year.
Their total income for the past nine months also climbed 63%, hitting ₹82.38 crore.
Standalone net profit down 47.34% this quarter
While the company's own (standalone) revenue barely budged—up just 2%—standalone net profit fell 47.34% to ₹61.76 lakh (₹0.6176 crore) this quarter,
while consolidated net profit rose 29.44% to ₹234.52 lakh (₹2.3452 crore), and consolidated PAT nearly doubled over nine months to ₹587.08 lakh (₹5.87 crore), compared with standalone nine-month PAT of ₹267.75 lakh (₹2.6775 crore), up about 30.05% YoY.
Consolidated EBITDA also saw solid growth, up 43.19% for the quarter to ₹4.66 crore.
Major developments and new shows launched this quarter
Bodhi Tree created 200 hours of fresh content for platforms like Colors, JioStar, Zee, Dangal, and Shemaroo this quarter and rolled out five new shows.
They're not just making shows—they've snapped up a controlling stake in Moving Images, launched Bodhi AI with Cast AI, and grabbed a 20% share in Lehren Networks too.