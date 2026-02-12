Bodhi Tree Multimedia's revenue jumps 131% in Q3 FY26

Standalone net profit down 47.34% this quarter

While the company's own (standalone) revenue barely budged—up just 2%—standalone net profit fell 47.34% to ₹61.76 lakh (₹0.6176 crore) this quarter,

while consolidated net profit rose 29.44% to ₹234.52 lakh (₹2.3452 crore), and consolidated PAT nearly doubled over nine months to ₹587.08 lakh (₹5.87 crore), compared with standalone nine-month PAT of ₹267.75 lakh (₹2.6775 crore), up about 30.05% YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA also saw solid growth, up 43.19% for the quarter to ₹4.66 crore.