Boeing averts strike as workers approve 32% pay hike

The ratification of the new contract has had a positive impact on Boeing's shares, which rose by 3.4% Thursday after the results were announced.

This is especially important considering that a strike would have been Boeing's third major labor disruption in three years.

In 2024, a machinists' strike in Seattle halted production of the 737, 767, and 777 for over 50 days.

Last year, another machinists' strike in St. Louis disrupted military aircraft production.