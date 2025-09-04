Boeing Defense strike enters second month with negotiations still stalled

Boeing Defense has said it is open to making "minor adjustments" to its last contract offer for 3,200 striking union members in the St. Louis area. The company, which manufactures fighter jets and munitions in the region, clarified that the economic terms of its deal would remain unchanged. This comes after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers's District 837 rejected the offer on August 3 and went on strike a day later.

Union stance Union members demand fair contract The union members are demanding a fair contract that reflects their skillsets and production at Boeing Defense. District 837 president Tom Boelling said, "Our members at Boeing are standing together for more than just 'minor adjustments.'" He added that the strike is about more than just this contract, as they're fighting for dignity and all working people in St. Louis and beyond.

Production impact Production has slowed due to strike Despite the ongoing strike, Boeing has continued its operations with contingency plans. However, Dan Gillian, a top executive at Boeing Defense in St. Louis, admitted that "certainly production has slowed in areas because of the strike." He emphasized that output for their Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) has not been affected.