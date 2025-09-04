Boeing Defense strike enters second month with negotiations still stalled
What's the story
Boeing Defense has said it is open to making "minor adjustments" to its last contract offer for 3,200 striking union members in the St. Louis area. The company, which manufactures fighter jets and munitions in the region, clarified that the economic terms of its deal would remain unchanged. This comes after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers's District 837 rejected the offer on August 3 and went on strike a day later.
Union stance
Union members demand fair contract
The union members are demanding a fair contract that reflects their skillsets and production at Boeing Defense. District 837 president Tom Boelling said, "Our members at Boeing are standing together for more than just 'minor adjustments.'" He added that the strike is about more than just this contract, as they're fighting for dignity and all working people in St. Louis and beyond.
Production impact
Production has slowed due to strike
Despite the ongoing strike, Boeing has continued its operations with contingency plans. However, Dan Gillian, a top executive at Boeing Defense in St. Louis, admitted that "certainly production has slowed in areas because of the strike." He emphasized that output for their Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) has not been affected.
Offer details
Rejected offer included a $5,000 ratification bonus
The rejected offer by St. Louis-area workers included a 20% general wage increase, faster wage progression, a $5,000 ratification bonus, and more vacation time and sick leave. However, after the offer was rejected, Boeing withdrew the bonus. Gillian said the average compensation increase for union members would be 40% over the contract's duration with some workers potentially seeing up to 60% growth over four years.