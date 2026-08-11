Boeing deliveries fall 17% in July as Airbus leads
Business
Boeing delivered 53 planes in July, a 17% drop from June, but still a bit better than last year.
Even so, Airbus stayed ahead with 67 deliveries for the month.
Boeing nets 30 orders after cancelations
In July, Boeing locked in 30 new orders after cancelations and sent out mostly 737 MAX jets and Dreamliners. So far this year, they've delivered 367 planes.
The larger 737-10 model is getting attention too (more than 130 orders have come in for it this year), hinting at stronger demand down the road.