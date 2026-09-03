Boeing fined $3.1M by US aviation regulator over safety violations
What's the story
Boeing has been slapped with a $3.1 million fine by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a series of safety violations. The penalty was paid in January 2026, but had not been publicly disclosed until now, Reuters reported. The FAA's decision to impose the fine was partly due to Boeing's actions related to the 2024 Alaska Airlines MAX 9 mid-air emergency incident.
Violations
Boeing interfered with the independence of safety officials
The FAA also penalized Boeing for interfering with the independence of safety officials.
The agency said that the planemaker had presented two unairworthy aircraft for its approval.
These actions were part of a broader pattern of quality system violations discovered at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and the 737 fuselage factory of then Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas from September 2023 to February 2024.
Compliance issues
Employee pressured colleague to sign off on unairworthy aircraft
The FAA also found that a Boeing employee had pressured a colleague performing FAA tasks to sign off on a 737 MAX.
This was done so the company could meet its delivery schedule, even though the co-worker had determined that the aircraft did not comply with regulatory standards.
The incident highlights serious compliance issues within Boeing's operations.
Criticism
FAA's fine 'inadequate': Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal
Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal has criticized the FAA's fine as inadequate, saying, "For Boeing, such fines are easily absorbed as the cost of doing business, not a meaningful deterrent to dangerous behavior."
Blumenthal had previously investigated Boeing's safety issues and chaired a committee that probed the Alaska mid-air cabin blowout incident.
The panel found whistleblower concerns about Boeing's manufacturing processes.
Information
Alaska Airlines incident damaged Boeing's reputation
The Alaska Airlines incident, which involved a 737 MAX missing four key bolts, severely damaged Boeing's reputation. It also led to a temporary grounding of the MAX 9 and an FAA-imposed monthly production cap of 38 planes. However, this restriction was lifted in October 2025.