Boeing fined $3.1M by US aviation regulator over safety violations

The FAA also penalized Boeing for interfering with the independence of safety officials.

The agency said that the planemaker had presented two unairworthy aircraft for its approval.

These actions were part of a broader pattern of quality system violations discovered at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and the 737 fuselage factory of then Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas from September 2023 to February 2024.