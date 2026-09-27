Boeing 737 MAX software glitch could affect landings
What's the story
Boeing has flagged a previously undisclosed software glitch in its 737 MAX aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported. The issue could potentially disrupt an automated navigation feature during landings, raising safety concerns. The issue emerged from a cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews change their planned flight path after a missed approach.
Company statement
Boeing notifies operators about the software glitch
In response to the issue, Boeing has notified all 737 operators about the software glitch.
The company said that under certain circumstances, pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario.
"We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue," Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Regulatory response
FAA acknowledges potential problem in software update
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also acknowledged the potential problem in a software update for the flight computers on certain Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.
The agency is working closely with Boeing and airlines to address this issue.
"The FAA will convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will take immediate action if it identifies a safety concern," the FAA said in a statement.
Delivery delay
Airlines request Boeing to withhold deliveries of new aircraft
In light of the software glitch, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have asked Boeing to withhold deliveries of new 737 MAX aircraft with the affected software. Instead, they have requested an earlier version.
The number of aircraft operating with this flawed software remains unclear as Boeing, airlines, and regulators continue to assess its impact on flight safety.