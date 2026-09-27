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Home / News / Business News / Boeing 737 MAX software glitch could affect landings
Boeing 737 MAX software glitch could affect landings
The issue was found during a routine check

Boeing 737 MAX software glitch could affect landings

By Akash Pandey
Sep 27, 2026
02:32 pm
What's the story

Boeing has flagged a previously undisclosed software glitch in its 737 MAX aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported. The issue could potentially disrupt an automated navigation feature during landings, raising safety concerns. The issue emerged from a cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews change their planned flight path after a missed approach.

Company statement

Boeing notifies operators about the software glitch

In response to the issue, Boeing has notified all 737 operators about the software glitch.

The company said that under certain circumstances, pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario.

"We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue," Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Regulatory response

FAA acknowledges potential problem in software update

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also acknowledged the potential problem in a software update for the flight computers on certain Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

The agency is working closely with Boeing and airlines to address this issue.

"The FAA will convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will take immediate action if it identifies a safety concern," the FAA said in a statement.

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Delivery delay

Airlines request Boeing to withhold deliveries of new aircraft

In light of the software glitch, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have asked Boeing to withhold deliveries of new 737 MAX aircraft with the affected software. Instead, they have requested an earlier version.

The number of aircraft operating with this flawed software remains unclear as Boeing, airlines, and regulators continue to assess its impact on flight safety.

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