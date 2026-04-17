Boeing, Millennium Space Systems to deliver 26 satellites in 2026
Business
Boeing and its subsidiary Millennium Space Systems are planning to deliver 26 satellites in 2026, more than double the 11 set for 2025.
This huge boost comes as demand for satellites grows, especially for defense and internet connectivity, highlighting just how vital these orbiting devices have become.
Boeing rolls out Resolute satellite platform
To keep up, Boeing is rolling out a new satellite platform called Resolute. It's designed to handle tougher missions than typical small satellites but is still quicker and more flexible than the big ones.
By combining Millennium's tech with streamlined production, Boeing hopes to tackle its growing backlog and keep pace with our increasingly connected world.