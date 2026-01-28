Boeing predicts 3,290 new jets for India-South Asia by 2046

Boeing now expects India and South Asia to add 3,290 new jets by 2046—a jump from its earlier forecast. This surge is powered by a growing middle class and more people choosing to fly, with passenger demand set to rise about 7% each year.

Most of these planes will be single-aisle Nearly 90% of the new jets will be single-aisle models—think the kind you take on most domestic flights.

The rest are bigger planes for long trips abroad, connecting cities across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Huge demand for aviation jobs and upgrades To keep up with all this growth, airlines will need around 141,000 new pilots, technicians, and cabin crew over the next 20 years.

Plus, expect big investments—over $195 billion—in maintenance and tech upgrades.