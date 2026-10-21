Boeing's long-delayed 737 MAX 10 gets FAA certification
What's the story
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given its nod to Boeing's 737 MAX 10, the largest variant in the best-selling aircraft family. The approval comes after a long delay due to safety concerns and engineering modifications. The plane was originally scheduled to take off in 2020 but has faced several hurdles since then.
Approval details
FAA's review and certification process
The FAA's approval comes after weeks of federal officials examining a navigation system glitch on the aircraft. However, they determined it was not a safety-of-flight issue.
The certification also follows extensive safety reviews, including thousands of hours of test flights.
"The FAA's decision follows a thorough review of the aircraft's design and safety requirements," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.
Production plans
Impact on airlines and Boeing
In response to the FAA's decision, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said orders for the aircraft account for nearly 30% of the company's backlog.
Major customers include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.
The approval allows these airlines to start flying passengers on their new planes soon after certification. However, integrating them into schedules may take months.
Market influence
Effects on airline industry and ticket prices
The introduction of the 737 MAX 10 is expected to have a major impact on the airline industry. It can carry up to 230 passengers, making it a cost-effective option for airlines.
However, its effect on ticket prices will depend on how airlines use these planes and the level of competition they face.
Recovery efforts
Completion of Boeing's narrow-body lineup
The certification of the 737 MAX 10 completes Boeing's lineup of four models in the series.
It is a key part of Boeing's strategy to regain ground in the narrow-body market, which it lost to Airbus.
Despite technical and regulatory challenges delaying its certification, Boeing remains optimistic about this aircraft's potential in an increasingly competitive aviation landscape.