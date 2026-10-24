Why Boeing has stopped making 777 freighter for 2 months

In August, Boeing filed a complaint against the supplier, Vaero, for allegedly halting deliveries of a crucial wing component, the trailing-edge rib kit.

The stoppage has brought work at Everett, Washington's wing-production facility to a standstill. This facility supports both the 777 freighter and 767 programs.

The disruption is costing Boeing as much as $6.5 million per day, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.