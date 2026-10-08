BofA predicts Nifty 26,200 by December, 10-15% FY earnings growth

Bank of America (BofA) Securities is feeling upbeat about Indian stocks, predicting the Nifty index could climb to 26,200 by December, a solid 15% to 16% jump from where it stands now.

Arbind Maheswari, who heads India Equities at BofA, says this confidence comes from stronger earnings forecasts and decent stock valuations.

Even with global worries like inflation and high oil prices, BofA expects Indian companies' earnings to grow by 10% to 15% this fiscal year.