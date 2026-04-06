BofA Securities cuts Nifty earnings and trims India GDP forecast

Crude oil expected at $92.5/barrel

With oil now expected at $92.5 a barrel, BofA also trimmed India's GDP growth forecast for FY27 from 7.4% to 6.5%.

If things get worse, they warn GDP could drop to just 3%, with no earnings growth at all.

Still, BofA says if tensions ease, markets could bounce back, setting a hopeful end of December Nifty target of 26,200 (up from today's level of around 22,663).

They're now favoring big private and state-run banks over sectors like real estate or autos, which they see as riskier right now.