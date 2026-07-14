BofA Securities gives Netweb Technologies buy, ₹5,000 target on AI
Business
BofA Securities just gave Netweb Technologies India a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹5,000 per share, about 14% higher than its current market value.
The main reason? Netweb is well-positioned to ride India's big wave of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Netweb's supercomputing share to hit 9%
Netweb has boosted its market share thanks to a long partnership with NVIDIA and strong supercomputing expertise.
Its slice of India's supercomputing market is expected to jump from 2% in FY2020 to 9% by FY2026.
With a focus on high-performance computing and AI, the company aims for solid profit margins.