BofA survey shows fund managers worry about AI data-center debt Business May 20, 2026

A new Bank of America survey shows that heavy borrowing tied to the AI data-center boom is starting to worry global fund managers.

About 34% now think spending by big AI players could trigger serious credit problems, a jump from just 17% last month.

The concern is growing as tech companies have already borrowed over $300 billion since the beginning of last year to build up their AI infrastructure.