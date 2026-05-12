BOJ signals possible June 16 rate increase amid inflation worries
Business
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is hinting it might raise interest rates at its next meeting on June 16, with inflation worries growing thanks to ongoing Middle East tensions.
A newly released summary from its late April meeting shows board members are getting more concerned about rising prices.
BOJ 6 3 split suggests tightening
The decision to keep rates steady was close, a six-three split, suggesting the BOJ is edging toward tightening.
With Japan's interest rate still the lowest among G-seven countries and the yen dropping past 160 per dollar, pressure is mounting.
Even US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stopped in Tokyo to nudge Japan about controlling inflation, while Japanese officials emphasized they'll make their own calls.