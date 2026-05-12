BOJ signals possible June 16 rate increase amid inflation worries

BOJ 6 3 split suggests tightening

The decision to keep rates steady was close, a six-three split, suggesting the BOJ is edging toward tightening.

With Japan's interest rate still the lowest among G-seven countries and the yen dropping past 160 per dollar, pressure is mounting.

Even US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stopped in Tokyo to nudge Japan about controlling inflation, while Japanese officials emphasized they'll make their own calls.