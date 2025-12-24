Bombay HC puts bank actions against Anil Ambani on hold

Why this matters

The audit report at the center of all this, dated October 15, 2020, is being called out for not being in consonance with the Reserve Bank of India Master Directions.

Ambani's lawyers also argued it was prepared by a firm not competent to conduct the external audit.

For now, banks like Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Baroda have to wait until the court decides if this report actually holds up—meaning no further action against Ambani just yet.