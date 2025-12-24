IndiGo's flight chaos is over—here's what happened
After a rough patch earlier this month, IndiGo says things are finally back on track.
The airline has bounced back to running 2,200 flights a day across 138 destinations and is gearing up to fly over a million people every three days.
For anyone who got stuck with delays or cancelations during the holiday rush, this is definitely some good news.
What caused all the drama?
Things hit their worst on December 5, when IndiGo had to cancel around 1,600 flights in just one day—part of nearly 4,500 cancelations over 10 days.
The mess was mostly thanks to new crew work rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with winter weather and increased holiday season demand also contributing.
How did IndiGo fix it?
IndiGo slowly ramped operations back up: by December 10, they were back at full strength.
CEO Pieter Elbers brought in outside experts to review what went wrong and made sure refunds and baggage issues were sorted out.
Plus, they added extra flights and rolled out promos so travelers could have a smoother ride through the busy season.