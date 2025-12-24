Indian spacetech startups are changing the game for deep-tech investments Business Dec 24, 2025

Indian spacetech startups are finally making deep-tech exciting—and investable—by showing real progress and business potential.

After years of skepticism about slow timelines, 2024-25 is flipping the script as startups like Chennai's Agnikul hit big milestones with help from ISRO and solid commercial plans through 2026.

Agnikul's new 3D-printing facility for rocket engines has sped up production, and their vertical launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD from Sriharikota is a first for private players in India.