Indian spacetech startups are changing the game for deep-tech investments
Indian spacetech startups are finally making deep-tech exciting—and investable—by showing real progress and business potential.
After years of skepticism about slow timelines, 2024-25 is flipping the script as startups like Chennai's Agnikul hit big milestones with help from ISRO and solid commercial plans through 2026.
Agnikul's new 3D-printing facility for rocket engines has sped up production, and their vertical launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD from Sriharikota is a first for private players in India.
Investors are looking beyond rockets
These wins have caught investors' attention—not just for space tech, but also semiconductors and robotics.
With ISRO and IN-SPACe smoothing out infrastructure and regulations, risks are lower and execution is sharper.
It's a sign that India can mix breakthrough tech with real-world business, making deep-tech way more appealing than before.