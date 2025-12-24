Why global investors are betting on Chinese AI stocks

What's driving the shift?

Some asset managers, such as Ruffer, are moving away from just US tech, putting more bets on Chinese companies like Alibaba as they ramp up their AI efforts.

Startups such as DeepSeek are making headlines at home, adding to the buzz.

UBS Global Wealth Management even called China's tech sector "most attractive" for anyone looking to diversify, pointing to fast-moving policies and real progress in turning AI into business.