China lets some Indian firms buy rare earth magnets again

Why does this matter?

Rare earth magnets are essential for making cars, EVs, electronics, and more—and India mostly gets them from China.

Since April 2025, China's new rules have slowed things down by demanding extra paperwork to prove the magnets won't be used by the military.

With over 50 Indian applications still pending and everything being decided case-by-case, there's real worry about supply disruptions.

It's a reminder that India is still pretty dependent on China for these crucial tech parts—even as it tries to build up its own production.