India reforms import checks to boost US trade
India is rolling out new reforms to make trading with the US quicker and smoother.
By simplifying customs and adding digital solutions, imports should move faster and with fewer hassles at ports—making life easier for businesses on both sides.
Making it easier for US companies (and boosting India's economy)
These changes aim to clear up red tape for US companies, especially in tech, pharma, and green energy.
Experts say this could attract more investment, create jobs in India, and help both countries strengthen their economic partnership.