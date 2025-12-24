Next Article
'Eggflation' hits India: Eggs now cost up to ₹10 each
Business
Egg prices are breaking records across India, with Delhi seeing eggs at ₹10 apiece and Hyderabad and Chennai close behind.
The sudden jump is thanks to a winter spike in demand—people are eating more protein—and not enough supply to keep up, according to industry sources.
Why eggs got so expensive
Farm prices shot up from ₹550 to over ₹700 per 100 eggs in just three months in big cities.
In Namakkal, a major egg hub, prices reached ₹6.40 per egg as both local and export demand soared.
But it's not all good news for farmers—heavy rains hurt feed supplies and pushed up costs, so even with high retail prices, many farmers are still earning less than ₹6.50 per egg.