'Eggflation' hits India: Eggs now cost up to ₹10 each

Why eggs got so expensive

Farm prices shot up from ₹550 to over ₹700 per 100 eggs in just three months in big cities.

In Namakkal, a major egg hub, prices reached ₹6.40 per egg as both local and export demand soared.

But it's not all good news for farmers—heavy rains hurt feed supplies and pushed up costs, so even with high retail prices, many farmers are still earning less than ₹6.50 per egg.