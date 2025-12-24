US stocks stay steady on Christmas Eve, but eyes are on what's next
US stocks traded quietly heading into Christmas Eve, with the S&P 500 remaining near its record high and the Nasdaq benefiting from earlier gains in AI-related stocks.
With fewer people trading for the holidays, things felt extra quiet and any sudden moves could hit harder than usual.
Why does this matter?
With not much happening and most traders off for the holidays, markets just drifted sideways.
Even though tech (especially AI) kept spirits up earlier in the week, mixed economic signals and worries about inflation or interest rates have investors playing it safe.
Most are waiting to see how companies perform and what new economic data says as we head into 2026.
What could shake things up?
Once everyone's back from break, new economic reports and company earnings will set the tone for early 2026.
Investors are watching closely—hoping for clarity on where inflation, rates, and the market might be headed next.