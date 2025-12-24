Next Article
Metal prices hit record highs as demand outpaces supply
Business
Metal prices like copper, aluminum, and steel are breaking records right now. Why?
There's a huge spike in demand from countries building new infrastructure and going big on renewable energy, while industries everywhere are trying to bounce back after the pandemic.
Supply struggles mean higher costs for everyone
On the flip side, mining companies are dealing with worker shortages, regulatory hurdles, and global tensions that make getting metals even harder.
All this means it could cost more to make everyday products—so don't be surprised if prices go up on things that use these metals.