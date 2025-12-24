Kuku FM's massive growth: Big money, bigger audience
Kuku FM just had a wild year—its revenue shot up 175% compared to the previous year, way up from ₹88 crore last year.
However, all that growth came at a cost, as the platform exploded in popularity.
Downloads and subscribers are off the charts
The app got over 134 million downloads this year—a jaw-dropping 533% jump.
Paid subscribers crossed 10 million (four times more than early 2024), with most users coming from smaller towns and cities.
People also spent $1.9 million on the platform, showing Kuku FM is catching on fast outside the metros.
What's next? Fresh funding and new content
Kuku FM locked in $85 million in new funding led by Granite Asia to keep things rolling.
The plan: invest more in content, boost creator tools with AI, and branch out into short videos and microdramas through Kuku TV.
Looks like they're aiming to be your next go-to for audio and video stories.