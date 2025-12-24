Kuku FM's massive growth: Big money, bigger audience

The app got over 134 million downloads this year—a jaw-dropping 533% jump. Paid subscribers crossed 10 million (four times more than early 2024), with most users coming from smaller towns and cities. People also spent $1.9 million on the platform, showing Kuku FM is catching on fast outside the metros.

What's next? Fresh funding and new content

Kuku FM locked in $85 million in new funding led by Granite Asia to keep things rolling.

The plan: invest more in content, boost creator tools with AI, and branch out into short videos and microdramas through Kuku TV.

Looks like they're aiming to be your next go-to for audio and video stories.