Reliance is back to buying Russian oil for Jamnagar refinery

Why does this matter?

Reliance's move helps soften the blow as India expects its overall Russian oil imports to drop sharply—from 1.9 million barrels a day in November to just 800,000 to 1.5 million soon.

The company had stopped buying after the US crackdown in October and only got a brief exemption until mid-December.

Now, with these new imports, Reliance is helping fill that supply gap.