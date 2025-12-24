Foxconn's Bengaluru iPhone plant: Fastest ramp-up, mostly young women

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about jobs—it's a huge step for Apple's supply chain in India and a real boost for local opportunities.

Foxconn plans to expand from four to 12 assembly lines eventually, aiming for a workforce of 50,000 (outgrowing their Tamil Nadu site).

Workers get free housing, subsidized meals, and an average salary of ₹18,000/month.

Plus, with most output exported globally and big investments in worker facilities—including dorms and a mini township—this move is changing what manufacturing jobs look like for young Indians, especially women.