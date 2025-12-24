Foxconn's Bengaluru iPhone plant: Fastest ramp-up, mostly young women
Foxconn just pulled off India's quickest-ever factory launch, hiring 30,000 people in under nine months for its new iPhone assembly unit near Bengaluru.
What stands out? About 80% of these hires are young women—most between 19 and 24, many working their first job.
The plant started with iPhone 16 trial runs this spring and is now assembling the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about jobs—it's a huge step for Apple's supply chain in India and a real boost for local opportunities.
Foxconn plans to expand from four to 12 assembly lines eventually, aiming for a workforce of 50,000 (outgrowing their Tamil Nadu site).
Workers get free housing, subsidized meals, and an average salary of ₹18,000/month.
Plus, with most output exported globally and big investments in worker facilities—including dorms and a mini township—this move is changing what manufacturing jobs look like for young Indians, especially women.