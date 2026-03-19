Bombay HC rejects petitions of institutional depositors in PMC-Unity merger

Court upholds RBI's merger plan, prioritizing regular depositors

This decision means the merger plan stays, aiming to protect regular depositors after PMC Bank's massive fraud and collapse in 2019.

The court said the scheme ensures everyone gets their principal back with some interest, prioritizing people's savings during a crisis.

Since the merger, about 84% of depositors have already withdrawn their funds, helping restore trust and stability for those affected by one of India's biggest banking scandals.