Bombay HC scraps spectrum charge on Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Court accepts TRAI 10 MHz threshold

The charge was brought in 2012 for extra spectrum used since 2008, but operators had already paid as per earlier rules.

Now, demand notices are gone and bank guarantees will be returned.

The court sided with TRAI's advice that such charges should only apply above 10 MHz, something neither company crossed.

Airtel welcomed the verdict, saying it brings much-needed clarity to India's telecom sector.