Bombay HC scraps spectrum charge on Airtel and Vodafone Idea
Big news for telecom users: The Bombay High Court has scrapped the one-time spectrum charge that the government tried to impose on Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
The court said it is not okay to change license rules after the fact, holding that the government lacked authority to retrospectively alter the financial terms of telecom licenses, a clear win for both companies.
Court accepts TRAI 10 MHz threshold
The charge was brought in 2012 for extra spectrum used since 2008, but operators had already paid as per earlier rules.
Now, demand notices are gone and bank guarantees will be returned.
The court sided with TRAI's advice that such charges should only apply above 10 MHz, something neither company crossed.
Airtel welcomed the verdict, saying it brings much-needed clarity to India's telecom sector.