Bombay High Court halts ad comparing Berger Paints, Asian Paints
The Bombay High Court has stepped in to block an ad that takes a dig at Asian Paints.
The 102-second video, called Drishyam Series - Episode 1, shows Berger Paints's Easy Clean looking better than Asian Paints's Apcolite Shyne All Protek in a stain test.
The court noted the ad was being quietly shared on WhatsApp and social media platforms.
Asian Paints sues Berger Paints, Meta
Asian Paints says the ad is unfair and hurts their reputation, so they've sued Berger Paints, Meta Platforms, and others.
Asian Paints says Berger Paints does not appear to have circulated the video through its official social media accounts, but Asian Paints believes others are sharing it for them.
The court ordered a temporary stop to the ad's spread, and the matter is listed to be heard again on June 22.