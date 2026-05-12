Bombay High Court halts ad comparing Berger Paints, Asian Paints

Asian Paints sues Berger Paints, Meta

Asian Paints says the ad is unfair and hurts their reputation, so they've sued Berger Paints, Meta Platforms, and others.

Asian Paints says Berger Paints does not appear to have circulated the video through its official social media accounts, but Asian Paints believes others are sharing it for them.

The court ordered a temporary stop to the ad's spread, and the matter is listed to be heard again on June 22.